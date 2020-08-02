Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on August 3

Madhya Pradesh has 5.9 positive percentage on Sunday. While it still has 9,099 active cases. Gwalior reported corona blast cases with 129 positive in single day on Sunday. However, Jabalpur again reported 65 positives. Other small districts like Raisen reported 21 positive and Hoshangabad reported 22 positive. Similarly, Rajgarh reported 23 positives.

The state's tally on Sunday evening stood at 33708 positive cases and 886 deaths. ten deaths were reported in last 24 hours. Indore accounts for 7555 positive cases and 315 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 7007 cases and 184 deaths.

Ujjain is at the third spot with 74 deaths and 1208 positive cases. Burhanpur recorded 484 while Neemuch has 757 positives. Khandwa accounts for 657 positive cases, and Khargone's corona tally stands at 757. Jabalpur recorded 1382 cases.

Morena recorded 1627 cases while Mandsaur has 429 and Dhar has recorded 407cases. Dewas has reported 443 cases. Sagar recorded 686 cases. Tikamgarh has 307cases and Raisen has recorded 359 while Bhind has till date account for 455 cases. Sheopur has 247 cases and Rewa have 357 cases each while Rajgarh has 343 and Barwani recorded 756 cases. Chhindwara has 181 and Vidisha has 335 cases. Shajapur has 296 cases while Damoh has 209 cases.