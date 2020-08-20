Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on August 21

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday crossed 50,000 mark in number of corona positive cases on Thursday. The coronavirus fatality figure rose to 1171 on the day.

As per health department, 1278 positive cases were reported in state on Thursday. During the day 21209 samples were tested across the state. While 10782 are active cases, 37540 people have recovered and been discharged from the hospital. Indore accounts for 10559 positive cases and 349 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 9344 cases and 254 deaths.

Ujjain is at the third spot with 76 deaths and 1512 positive cases. Burhanpur recorded 528 while Neemuch has 993 positives. Khandwa accounts for 799 positive cases, and Khargone’s corona tally stands at 1211. Jabalpur recorded 2750 cases. Morena recorded 1926 cases, Mandsaur 632, Dhar 638 and Dewas reported 572 Cases. Sagar has reported 933 cases, Tikamgarh 361 and Raisen has 543 cases. Bhind accounts for 534 cases, Sheopur 383 and Rewa 561 cases while Rajgarh has 617 and Barwani recorded 1012 cases. Chhindwara has 334 and Vidisha has 622 cases. Shajapur has 385 cases while Damoh has 483 cases. In Datia 440 people have been infected while the figure in Satna stands at 369 and in Jhabua at 376. Panna has 203, Balaghat 222 and Sehore has 524 cases.