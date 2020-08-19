Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on August 20

With 1159 death Covid-19 related deaths, the mortality rate in Madhya Pradesh stands at 2.4 per cent, higher than the national average which is 1.9 per cent.

Madhya Pradesh recorded 1175 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the total infection count to 48,550 in the state, health officials said. The coronavirus fatality figure rose to 1,159 after 18 more patients succumbed to the viral infection during the last 24 hours, the officials said. During the day 17364 samples were tested across the state. While 10717 are active cases, 36475 people have been cured of the infection in the state.

Ujjain SP Manoj Kumar has been tested positive for the virus. Indore accounts for 10370 positive cases and 346 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 9208 cases and 252 deaths. Ujjain is at the third spot with 76 deaths and 1487 positive cases. Burhanpur recorded 524 while Neemuch has 959 positives. Khandwa accounts for 792 positive cases, and Khargone’s corona tally stands at 1190. Jabalpur has recorded 2665 cases so far.