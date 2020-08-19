Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on August 20

With 1159 death Covid-19 related deaths, the mortality rate in Madhya Pradesh stands at 2.4 per cent, higher than the national average which is 1.9 per cent.
Madhya Pradesh recorded 1175 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the total infection count to 48,550 in the state, health officials said. The coronavirus fatality figure rose to 1,159 after 18 more patients succumbed to the viral infection during the last 24 hours, the officials said. During the day 17364 samples were tested across the state. While 10717 are active cases, 36475 people have been cured of the infection in the state.
Ujjain SP Manoj Kumar has been tested positive for the virus. Indore accounts for 10370 positive cases and 346 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 9208 cases and 252 deaths. Ujjain is at the third spot with 76 deaths and 1487 positive cases. Burhanpur recorded 524 while Neemuch has 959 positives. Khandwa accounts for 792 positive cases, and Khargone’s corona tally stands at 1190. Jabalpur has recorded 2665 cases so far.
Morena recorded 1911 cases while Mandsaur has 611 cases and Dhar has recorded 619 cases. Dewas has reported 556 cases, Sagar 926, Tikamgarh 358 and Raisen 518 cases. Bhind has till date accounts for 531 cases, Sheopur has reported 375 positive cases and Rewa 554 cases. Till date 585 people have been diagnosed with the infection in Rajgarh, 1001 in Barwani , 325 in Chhindwara and 600 in Vidisha. Shajapur has 375 cases while Damoh reported 466 cases.
Datia has 425 cases while Satna has 360 cases and Jhabua has 339 cases. Panna has 202 cases and Balaghat has 218 cases while Sehore has 515 cases. Hoshangabad has 411 cases and Narsingpur has 292 cases while Betul has 414 cases and Shivpuri has 509 cases. Ratlam recorded 729 cases. Chhattarpur has 466 cases. Ashok Nagar has 146 and Agar-Malwa has reported 150 cases. Sidhi has reported 232 cases and Singrauli 296. Shahdol has 245 cases, Guna 175 , Anuppur 145 and Alirajpur has 329 cases. Katni reported 349 cases, Umaria 83 and Seoni 152 cases. Dindori has 103 cases and Niwari has 84 cases while Mandla has reported 107 cases.
