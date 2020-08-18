Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on August 19

Rewa DIG Anil Singh Kushwah tested positive for cornavirus on Tuesday. Collector Illayaraja T confirmed it. Jabalpur and Gwalior recorded major jump in corona cases on Tuesday. Jabalpur recorded 88 and Gwalior recorded 83 positive cases. The state's tally on Tuesday evening stood at 47,496 positive cases and 1,141 deaths. Indore accounts for 10,191 positive cases and 345 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 9,009 cases and 248 deaths.
Ujjain is at the third spot with 76 deaths and 1,464 positive cases. Burhanpur recorded 519 while Neemuch registered 946 positive cases. Khandwa accounts for 778 positive cases, and Khargone’s corona tally stands at 1,166. Jabalpur recorded 2,574 cases.
Morena recorded 1,998 cases while Mandsaur has 604 cases and Dhar has recorded 606 cases. Dewas has reported 549 cases. Sagar recorded 901 cases. Tikamgarh has 356 cases and Raisen has recorded 512 cases while Bhind till date accounts for 528 cases. Sheopur has 365 cases and Rewa have 539 cases while Rajgarh has 578 and Barwani has 988 cases. Chhindwara has 318 and Vidisha has 583 cases. Shajapur has 367 cases while Damoh has 451 cases.
Datia has 408 cases while Satna has 350 cases and Jhabua has 327 cases. Panna has 196 cases and Balaghat has 213 cases while Sehore has 501 cases.
Hoshangabad has 401 cases and Narsingpur has 290 cases while Betul has 398 cases and Shivpuri has 492 cases. Ratlam recorded 716 cases. Chhattarpur has 462 cases.
Ashoknagar has 145 and Agar-Malwa has reported 144 cases. Sidhi has reported 221 cases and Singrauli has 296 cases while Shahdol has 225 cases. Guna has 165 cases while Anuppur has 138 cases and Alirajpur has 318 cases. Katni has 341 cases while Umaria has 80 cases and Seoni has reported 137 cases.
Dindori has 101 cases and Niwari has 77 cases while Mandla has reported 99 cases. As per health department, 1,111 positive cases were reported in state on Tuesday. During the day, 17,370 samples were tested in the state.
Corona positive cases: 47,496. Deaths: 1,141. Active cases: 10,521. Cured: 35,713.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)