Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on August 19

Rewa DIG Anil Singh Kushwah tested positive for cornavirus on Tuesday. Collector Illayaraja T confirmed it. Jabalpur and Gwalior recorded major jump in corona cases on Tuesday. Jabalpur recorded 88 and Gwalior recorded 83 positive cases. The state's tally on Tuesday evening stood at 47,496 positive cases and 1,141 deaths. Indore accounts for 10,191 positive cases and 345 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 9,009 cases and 248 deaths.

Ujjain is at the third spot with 76 deaths and 1,464 positive cases. Burhanpur recorded 519 while Neemuch registered 946 positive cases. Khandwa accounts for 778 positive cases, and Khargone’s corona tally stands at 1,166. Jabalpur recorded 2,574 cases.

Morena recorded 1,998 cases while Mandsaur has 604 cases and Dhar has recorded 606 cases. Dewas has reported 549 cases. Sagar recorded 901 cases. Tikamgarh has 356 cases and Raisen has recorded 512 cases while Bhind till date accounts for 528 cases. Sheopur has 365 cases and Rewa have 539 cases while Rajgarh has 578 and Barwani has 988 cases. Chhindwara has 318 and Vidisha has 583 cases. Shajapur has 367 cases while Damoh has 451 cases.