Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on August 15

State’s tally of active corona cases breached 10,000-mark on Friday with positive percentage of just 4. The state now has 10,078 active cases.

State’s tally on the eve of 74th Independence Day stood at 43,564. With 16 deaths in last 24 hours, the toll went up to 1,081. As per health department, 946 out of 20,126 samples returned positive on Friday.

Jabalpur reported 92 positive cases during the day. Similarly, other small districts like Vidisha, hardly 40km from Bhopal, reported 33 cases and Singrauli 29 cases.

Indore accounts for 9,414 positive cases and 341 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 8,509 cases and 237 deaths. Ujjain is at the third spot with 75 death and 1,390 positive cases. Burhanpur has 505 cases, Neemuch 884, Khandwa 746, Khargone 1,033, Jabalpur 2,154, Morena 1,873, Mandsaur 564, Dhar 538, Dewas 515, Sagar 836, Tikamgarh 346 and Raisen 471 cases.

Bhind accounts for 523 corona cases, Sheopur 331, Rewa 507, Rajgarh 484, Barwani 957, Chhindwara 270, Vidisha 513, Shajapur 336, Damoh 397, Datia 361, Satna 301, Jhabua 249, Panna 177, Balaghat 186 and Sehore 424 cases.

Hoshangabad has 349 cases, Narsingpur 261, Betul 337, Shivpuri 428, Ratlam 637, Chhattarpur 419, Ashok Nagar and Agar-Malwa have 133 each, Sidhi 207, Singrauli 243, Shahdol 188, Guna 126, Anuppur 105, Alirajpur 237, Katni 307, Umaria 62 and Seoni 108 cases. Dindori has 88 cases, Niwari 71 and Mandla 86 cases.