Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on August 14

At least 1,014 positive cases have been reported in the state in a single day. With this, the state's tally of positive cases on Thursday evening reached 42,708 with 1065 deaths. Indore accounts for 9257 positive cases and 340 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 8,359 cases and 236 deaths. The positive percentage in Madhya Pradesh is five.

Ujjain is at the third spot with 75 deaths and 1,376 positive patients. Burhanpur recorded 505 cases while Neemuch has 875 positive cases till date. Khandwa accounts for 737 positive cases, and Khargone’s corona tally stands at 1002. Jabalpur recorded 2062 cases.

Morena recorded 1,847 cases while Mandsaur has 550 cases and Dhar has recorded 524 cases. Dewas has reported 513 cases so far. Sagar has 827 cases while Tikamgarh recorded 344 cases and Raisen’s covid cases reached 465 cases. Bhind has till date 519 cases while Sheopur recorded 328 cases and Rewa 488. Rajgarh has recorded 477 cases and Barwani 942. Chhindwara has 262 cases and Vidisha has 480 cases. Shajapur has 335 cases while Damoh has 390 cases.

Datia has reported 356 cases while Satna has 298 cases and Jhabua has reported 246 cases. Panna has 169 cases and Balaghat has reported 182 cases while Sehore has 414 cases.

Hoshangabad has 328 cases and Narsingpur has 258 cases while Betul has 334 cases and Shivpuri has 428 cases. Ratlam recorded 609 cases. Chhattarpur has 409 cases.

Ashok Nagar has 130 cases and Sidhi has reported 207 cases while Agar-Malwa has 128 cases. Singrauli has 214 cases while Shahdol has 180 cases and Guna have 117 cases. Anuppur has 101 cases and Alirajpur has 234 while Katni has 292 cases. Umaria has 59 cases and Seoni has reported 102 cases.

Dindori has 84 cases and Niwari has 67 cases while Mandla has reported 83 cases.

As per the health department, 1,104 positive cases were reported in state on Thursday. During the day 20,224 samples were tested across the state.

Solanki tests positive:

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sumer Singh Solanki has been tested corona positive. Besides him, Niwari MLA Anil Jain and BJP state party spokesman Durgesh Keshwani have also been tested positive for Covid-19.

