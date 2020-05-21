Latest Coronavirus news from MP districts on 21 May

Ratlam records two new patients

Ratlam is limping back to normal as all 28 COVID-19 positive patients undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College (GMC) got a discharge.

However, two patients tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday. They have been admitted at the medical college. With this total number of COVID-19 patients in the district rose to 30 with 28 discharged and no fatality so far.

According to official information, on Wednesday evening a 23 years old person tested positive. The patient was already admitted in the isolation ward of GMC here. His family members were also kept in the isolation ward. During preliminary investigation, it came to fore that persons had travel history and had visited Ahmedabad for treatment.

Similarly, on Thursday morning sample report of a 10-year-old boy was found COVID-19 positive. He had also returned from Bhopal a few days back and while entering in Ratlam from check-post itself he and his family members were sent to government quarantine after medical check-up.

Administration also declared Jawahar Nagar as new containment area. Since 10-year-old boy sent directly to hospital hence Bajrang Nagar will not be made new containment area. So far Ratlam town had seven containment areas which include - Rehmat Nagar, Shivnagar, Siddhachalan colony, Ganesh Nagar, Ambika Nagar, Sejawata and Jawahar Nagar.

42 discharged in Khandwa

Thursday brought some respite for Khandwa people as 42 persons got discharged from the COVID Care Centre after winning over dreaded coronavirus.

District saw a spike in number of cases in the past few days as 186 COVID patients were recorded in the district. However, increase in number of recoveries boosted morale of health department officials and people.

With 42 recoveries, total number recovered patients in the district rose to 121, while 55 patients are still undergoing treatment at the hospital. District has recorded 10 deaths so far.

Before discharge, doctors and the nurses here at the COVID care centre instructed all the outgoing patients to follow home quarantine for two weeks. All the outgoing patients praised doctors and the nurses for their round-the-clock efforts and hard work.

Mandsaur: Recovery rate nears 50% mark

As many 10 patients got discharged from COVID hospital in last 24-hour in Mandsaur district. With this, recovery rate in the district hovered around 50 per cent with 40 persons already recovered from the disease.

District recorded 82 COVID-19 patient and with six deaths so far, as many 36 patients undergoing treatment in the district. On Wednesday, district administration denotified three more areas from the containment areas this includes Rajiv Colony, Nahar Sayyed locality and Ashok Nagar. Now, Gudari Mohalla, Qazi Chowk, Sheika Chowk, Toda and Old Tehsil locality are under containment area.

12 discharged, Dhar town becomes corona-free

With 12 COVID-19 patients discharge in Dhar, number of under treatment patients in the district reduced to 13.

Till Thursday, Dhar district recorded 107 COVID-19 patients, with two deaths, so far 92 patients got discharged in the district. Presently, 10 patients from Kukshi who were tested positive recently and three from Dharampuri village undergoing treatment in Dhar and Indore hospital.

According to information, currently not a single patient from Dhar town are undergoing treatment as all the patients got discharged after they recovered.

Dhar MLA Neena Verma congratulated entire health department, police, administration and people for making the town corona-free. Verma asked people of Dhar to remain careful as this is the only way to beat the pandemic.

Once one of the major hotspot in Nimar region, people in the town now bracing to become a COVID free district as that will help them to earn green zone tag.

According to health bulletin released on Thursday evening, so far 1738 samples from the district has been tested. Out which, 1327 have been tested negative, while 93 samples have been rejected. Test report of as many 211 samples is still pending.

On Thursday, as many 52 suspects got discharged from quarantine centres. So far, as many 921 suspects got discharged from the quarantine centres, while 939 are still under quarantine.

Elderly corona patient succumbs at Indore

One 55-year-old person who tested positive for COVID-19 has been died in Indore while undergoing treatment there, confirmed district collector Shrikant Banoth. With this, total number of deaths in the district raised to three. After death, administration declared Qaziwada as containment area and put people there on a home quarantine.

7 discharged in Neemuch

As many seven persons got discharged from COVID Care Centre in Neemuch. Those who got discharged includes six men and a woman. Sub-divisional magistrate SL Shakya, city superintendent of police Rakesh Mohan Shukla and others were present on the occasion.