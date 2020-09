Latest coronavirus news from MP district on September 26

The state reported 1, 17,899 positives cases on Friday. The death toll went up to 2,152. The positive percentage is 8.6.

Indore accounts for 21,684 positive cases and 531 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 17758 cases and 371 deaths. Ujjain reported 2,805 positive cases with 92 deaths. Burhanpur recorded 692, Neemuch reported 1,918 positive cases. Khandwa accounted for 1,450 positive cases while Khargone’s corona tally stood at 3,107. Jabalpur recorded 8,780 cases. Morena recorded 2,510 cases while Mandsaur reported 1,484 cases and Dhar recorded 2,069 cases. Dewas reported 1,272 cases. Sagar recorded 2,216 cases.

Tikamgarh has 755 cases, Raisen has 1,163 cases while Bhind till date accounts for 924 cases. Sheopur has 804 cases, Rewa has 1,574 cases while Rajgarh has 1,222 and Barwani has 1,742 cases. Chhindwara has 1,167 cases, Vidisha has 1,588 cases. Shajapur has 839 cases while Damoh has 1,485 cases.

Datia has 1,170 cases while Satna has 1,361 cases and Jhabua has 1,266 cases. Panna has 610 cases and Balaghat has 895 cases while Sehore has 1,433 cases. Hoshangabad has 1,386 cases and Narsinghpur has 2,126 cases while Betul has 1,672 cases and Shivpuri has 2005 cases. Ratlam recorded 1,872 cases. Chhattarpur has 1,166 cases.

Ashoknagar has 448, Agar-Malwa has 376 cases, Sidhi has 726 cases, Singrauli has 715 cases while Shahdol has 1792 cases. Guna has 699 cases while Anuppur has 973 cases and Alirajpur has 933 cases. As per health department, 25,603 samples were tested across the state.

Positive cases: 1,17,899. Deaths: 2,152. Active cases: 22,198. Cured: 93,238