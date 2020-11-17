Latest coronavirus news from MP district on November 17

BJP MLA (Rampur Baghelan) Vikram Singh tested corona positive on Tuesday. Previously, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, ministers and MLAs had tested positive. Besides, positives cases went up to 84 in state secretariat with one more positive, which has been detected in department of food and civil supplies.

The state sent less number of samples for testing. At one point of time, it used to send 25,000 samples a day. On Monday, it sent 12,000 samples. On Tuesday, it sent 17,958 samples for testing. In all, 77 samples were rejected. The state reported 922 positive cases on Tuesday, taking its tally to 1,85,446. The toll went up to 3,102 with 10 new deaths.

On Tuesday, Rewa reported 37 corona positive cases, Vidisha reported 28, while Satna and Ratlam reported 26 cases each. Balaghat reported 21 positive cases. Shivpuri and Sagar reported 19 positive cases each. Ashoknagar reported 16 positive cases. Sehore, Mandsaur, Barwani reported 10 cases each. Harda, Betul and Singrauli reported 13 cases each. About 29 districts had 10 positive cases or less than it. Indore reported 178 positive cases, taking its tally to 35,861 and toll to 716. Gwalior and Jabalpur reported 55 and 48 positives cases respectively.

237 cases in Bhopal

Bhopal reported 237 positives cases taking its tally to 27,891 and toll to 500. RAT contributed 71 test results while AIIMS issued 44 test results. NISHAAD contributed 24 test results and LNM issued 28 test results. Gandhi Medical College and Chirayu Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) issued 15 test results each. Dr Lalpath Lab contributed five test results while BMHRC issued four test results. Apex Hospital and Nobel hospital issued two results each while Parul Hospital contributed one test result.