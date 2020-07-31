Latest coronavirus news from MP district on July 1

Corona burst was reported in many districts on Friday. Barwani reported 52 positive cases in a single day, while Khargone reported 47. Rewa accounted for 29 cases and Hoshangabad 20 cases in a day.

As per health department, 14,747 samples were tested during the day and 1,004 of them returned positive. State’s tally now stands at 31,972 positive cases. Ten deaths were reported in last 24 hours taking toll to 867.

Indore accounts for 7,328 positive cases and 311 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 6,656 cases and 176 deaths. Ujjain remains at the third spot with 74 deaths and 1,174 positive cases.

Besides, Burhanpur has 478 cases, Neemuch 706, Khandwa 631, Khargone 740, Jabalpur 1,192, Morena 1,573, Mandsaur 408, Dhar 396, Dewas 432, Sagar 667, Tikamgarh 306, Raisen 335 and Bhind 455 cases.