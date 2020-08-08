Latest coronavirus news from Indore and Bhopal on August 9

3 succumb to Covid in Indore, 17 new cases reported

With three more deaths reported on Saturday, the total number of deaths in Indore due to Coronavirus reached 333.

As many as 173 more patients were tested positive on Saturday out of 2,770 samples received. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 6.25% and total number of patients reached to 8,516. A 37-year-old female of Pipliya Kumar, a 60-year-old male of Samajwadi Indira Nagar and a 5-year-old male of Malikhedi village succumbed to the disease.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Saturday night was 1,54,565 and total number of samples tested positive are 8516. As many as 2565 samples were tested negative on Saturday. "We have taken as many as 3522 more samples," acting CMHO Dr Purnima Gadariya said. She said 2284 patients were getting treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 5899 patients have been discharged so far.

Highest number of samples taken in a day

With intensifying testing, the administration and health department have collected highest number of samples in one day i.e. 3,522 samples. "Sampling has been intensified with the aim to early detect and contain the cases," contact tracing in-charge Dr Anil Dongre said.

11 inmates of dist jail test +ve; 152 cases in Bhopal in a day

Bhopal reported 152 positive cases on Saturday taking tally to 7,860 and toll to 218. Eleven inmates of district jail too have tested positive. Three, including two doctors, have tested positive at Gandhi Medical College. An AIIMS doctor too has been found positive. Eight members of a family tested positive in Suvidh Vihar (Airport Road). Five members of another family were found infected in Radha Homes, One tree Hills (Bairagarh). Tallaya Mandir (Berasia) and Banganga reported three cases each.

Radiologist falls to corona

Retired radiologist Dr Mahendra Jain fell to corona on Saturday. He was undergoing treatment in AIIMS for last 10 days after testing positive. Soon after superannuation from JP Hospital as HoD two years ago, he started running a clinic in Bairagarh. However, five months back, he had closed the clinic. He had soleminised marriage of his daughter in Jain temple 10 days back. It was followed by a reception in Jahen Numa Palace Hotel.