Lateri: No response under RTI on alleged corruption in municipality; First Appellate Officer directs CMO to provide information in 15 days

Resident of Lateri, Sandeep Kumar Chaturvedi, had filed an application under RTI in March 2022, seeking information about poor quality of development works.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 28, 2022, 12:48 AM IST
Lateri (Madhya Pradesh): A resident has been waiting for a response to his questions filed under the Right to Information Act for the last 5 months. The RTI was filed in wake of corruption coming to fore in Lateri municipality in Vidisha district.

When Chaturvedi did not receive a response from the municipality even after 42 days, he approached the First Appellate Officer and Joint Director of Urban Administration and Development, Bhopal Division. After listening to the applicant’s grievances, the First Appellate Officer fixed a hearing with the Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) of Lateri, Santosh Parashar.

At the hearing, the officer issued directions to CMO to provide information to the applicant within 15 days but to no avail. Recently, the applicant approached State Information Commission, Bhopal, whose action is awaited on the issue.

