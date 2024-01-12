 Last 10 Years Will Be Remembered As Era Of Injustice: AICC Spokesperson
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 12, 2024, 12:48 AM IST
Last 10 Years Will Be Remembered As Era Of Injustice: AICC Spokesperson | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The past 10 years will be remembered as ‘era of injustice’ as all promises made by the BJP government remain unfulfilled, said AICC spokesperson and state media in-charge Charan Singh Sapra. Addressing mediapersons here on Thursday, the Congress leader alleged that the Central government had damaged the roots of democracy and the Constitution in the past 10 years.

“Uncontrolled unemployment has destroyed the dreams of the youngsters, inflated household goods have damaged the budget of the family and few people of the country are becoming richer and richer,” he claimed.

Sapra also alleged that the government had also uprooted the elected government, by using CBI, IT and ED. And criminals were glorified in all these years, he added. The Congress leader said that after 2013, the cases of atrocities on Dalits have increased to 46% and tribals to 48%. The government also supports the accused of rape case, he said.

