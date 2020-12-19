Land worth Rs 5 cr freed from encroachers at 11 Mill Square in Bhopal

Bhopal: The district administration, Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC), mining department, RTO, police and Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), in a joint anti-encroachment operation, freed land worth Rs 5 crore from encroachers at 11 Mill Square under Misrod police station on Saturday. The encroachers were running their business activities in various forms and it was not only encroachment of government land but such practice was hindering traffic on National Highway (NH-12) as well as on Bhojpur route.

Besides, the mining department has started the process of collection of royalty from truck operators who dump sand and other construction material on the roadside. Dumping sand and truck movement were hindering traffic on the National Highway (NH-12). The mining department has seized dumped sand from roadside dumping sites.

This anti-encroachment drive has cleared a 60-foot road on the NH-12 from encroachers. Now, construction of the service lane and road widening will be carried out on Bhojpur route and Hoshangabad Road by removing the kiosks and slums which had mushroomed on the roadside. Heavy police force was deployed to avoid any untoward incidence during the anti-encroachment drive. It is one of the major anti-encroachment drives at 11 Mills Square.