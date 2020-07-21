Lalji Tandon belonged to politicians’ generation that no more exists

BHOPAL: Lalji Tandon, 85, was one of the tallest BJP leaders in Uttar Pradesh but more importantly, he belonged to a generation of politicians that no longer exists.
He took charge as Madhya Pradesh Governor on July 29, 2019. He set up a gaushala in short time and promoted organic farming. Tandon kept an open house as his friends were found in every party with whom he would hold impromptu chat sessions on almost daily basis.
Born on April 12, 1935, Lalji Tandon was a member of Uttar Pradesh State Legislature Council for two terms and a member of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly thrice. He served as a minister in UP government. Besides, he was elected to 15th Lok Sabha from the Lucknow constituency in 2009 and later appointed as Governor of Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.
However, he made sure that he remained connected with people, irrespective of their caste, class or stature. His mornings were spent at his ancestral house in Sondhi Tola in Chowk area in Lucknow. Visitors were invariably treated to steaming hot jalebis, samosas and makkhan malai - a local delicacy. His afternoons and evenings were spent in his official bungalow and fritters were served with endless cups of hot tea. He would often host chaat parties and personally attend to the guests.
Lalji Tandon knew Lucknow like the back of his hand. One could spend hours listening to his anecdotes about Nawabs of Lucknow and the importance of the monuments of an era gone by.
A food connoisseur, he knew exactly which dish was cooked to perfection in which restaurant.
An excellent host, his parties would be known for their delicious spread - all vegetarian - and guests would often ask Tandon to fix the date for the next party even before one was over.
In Chowk area, where he lived all his life, Tandon enjoyed a remarkable rapport with the local people and it was only through his efforts that the area could be given a makeover after demolishing an ancient structure located in middle of the market.
With his demise, an era of politics has come to an end in Uttar Pradesh, an era where views were freely exchanged without rancour and malice, where social interactions rode over political boundaries and where friendships did not depend on class and status.
