Lalji Tandon belonged to politicians’ generation that no more exists

BHOPAL: Lalji Tandon, 85, was one of the tallest BJP leaders in Uttar Pradesh but more importantly, he belonged to a generation of politicians that no longer exists.

He took charge as Madhya Pradesh Governor on July 29, 2019. He set up a gaushala in short time and promoted organic farming. Tandon kept an open house as his friends were found in every party with whom he would hold impromptu chat sessions on almost daily basis.

Born on April 12, 1935, Lalji Tandon was a member of Uttar Pradesh State Legislature Council for two terms and a member of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly thrice. He served as a minister in UP government. Besides, he was elected to 15th Lok Sabha from the Lucknow constituency in 2009 and later appointed as Governor of Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.

However, he made sure that he remained connected with people, irrespective of their caste, class or stature. His mornings were spent at his ancestral house in Sondhi Tola in Chowk area in Lucknow. Visitors were invariably treated to steaming hot jalebis, samosas and makkhan malai - a local delicacy. His afternoons and evenings were spent in his official bungalow and fritters were served with endless cups of hot tea. He would often host chaat parties and personally attend to the guests.