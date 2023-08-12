Lalitpur DM Directs Excise Dept To Carry Out Inspection Of Liquor Shops Ahead Of Festive Season | FP Photo

Lalitpur (Uttar Pradesh): The district magistrate (DM) of Lalitpur has directed the excise department of the town to carry out a meticulous inspection of all the liquor shops of the town ahead of the festive season, official sources said on Saturday.

Adhering to the orders of the DM, the excise department swung into action and carried out the inspection of sundry liquor shops operating in the town.

Five teams had been constituted by the excise department for the same. The district excise officer also sought a report from all the teams after the completion of inspection.

The excise department teams then inspected all the liquor shops falling under the Zone-1 of the town. During this, the test purchase of the liquor was also carried out.

The district excise officer told the media that such action will stay in force in the future too, and strict action shall be taken against liquor shop operators in case of any irregularities.