Ladli Behna Yojana Sum To Hiked To Rs 3,000: BJP Chief

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State BJP president VD Sharma said BJP government was committed to increasing Ladli Behna Yojana amount from Rs 1,250 to Rs 3,000. He accused Congress party of trying to create confusion on the issue.

Talking to reporters at party media centre on Monday, he said manifesto was the vision letter of party and roadmap of state’s development. It’s all about making Madhya Pradesh a golden state, he added.

Responding to a query, he said BJP would give pulses, sugar, mustard oil with free ration to beneficiaries if voted to power. The BJP intends to double the per capita income of people.

Talking about Ladli Laxmi Yojana, he said BJP worked to change lives of women in the state. Moreover, children in government schools will get the nutritious breakfast.

Along with this, Rs 1,200 will be provided to every student for school bag, books and uniform. On coming to power, BJP government will provide job or self-employment opportunity to a family member.

He claimed that Congress would bite the dust in Assembly election and BJP would be back at the helm.

