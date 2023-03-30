Ladli Behna Yojana: Strategies like rangoli making, distribution of yellow rice being adopted to motivate women 

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Making rangoli and distribution of turmeric mixed yellow rice are among the different tactics being adopted to motivate women for filling forms of Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana in Madhya Pradesh.

Along with this, details are being given to women about the scheme. NGOs like Janseva Mitras are reaching every house and giving yellow rice to the people and inviting them to submit applications for the Ladli Behna Yojana.

Women and Child Development (WCD) joint director Suresh Tomar while talking to Free Press, said, “ At social and local level many NGOs are active after the launch of Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana. Such organisations are adopting various tactics like distribution of turmeric mixed yellow rice, making rangoli etc to add charm to the Yojana and motivate women as well. It is happening across the state so that more and more women come forward to avail the opportunity.”