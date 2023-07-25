Ladli Behna Yojana: Many Women Return Home Empty-Handed

Representative Image |

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Registration of many women applying for Ladli Behna Yojana could not be done at the camps set up by the Nagar Parishad because of change in rules. They were told that those who are aged between 21 years and 23 years and have tractors are eligible for registration this time.

At some places, some technical glitches cropped up because of server. The officials of Nagar Palika are filling up applications for registration of women for benefits under Ladli Behna Yojana. Under the scheme, the government is giving Rs1, 000 to each woman in the state.

The civic body has set up camps in different parts of the district for filling up forms, but many women had to return home empty handed. A camp was set up to cover four wards under a water tank in Mandi area where a large number of women reached to get their names registered for the scheme.

Those who were not registered at the camp said that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had himself said those who could not get their names registered would get an opportunity to register their names again. But the officials did not do that on the pretext of rules.

A housewife from Sanjay Colony Anita Chakradhar said that she could not apply for the scheme because of lack of documents. When she reached the camp on Tuesday, she was told that the rules had been changed. According to district nodal officer of Ladli Behna Yojana Praful Khatri, the registration of women who are aged between 21 years and 23 years and have tractors is being done. The government has made the rule which may be changed in the coming days, he said.