Ladli Behna Yojana: Keep biometric devices at updation centres, BMC told

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal district collector Asheesh Singh, during his inspection at KYC updation centres set up under Ladli Behna Yojana, asked municipal commissioner to keep biometric devices at all the centres so that forms can be filled immediately. He gave the directives on Saturday.

The collector noticed that the data of Aadhaar and Samagra ID was not linked by many women, which prevented updation of records.

The collector then asked municipal commissioner KVS Choudhary to place biometric devices at all the KYC updation centres so that the form of Ladli Behna Yojana can be filled immediately by updating biometrics of the concerned woman.

He asked officials to solve other problems too as soon as possible and inform senior officials immediately so that form filling could be carried out smoothly.

Collector Singh also asked officials to make arrangements for sheds, chairs, cold drinking water should be made at the centres. He inspected KYC updation centre located at ward office at number 12 market, Valmiki Nagar, Bagsevania and Gautam Nagar. BJP MLA Krishna Gaur was also filling the forms of women there. Collector saw the process of updation and filling forms.

Read Also Bhopal: Mahajan wins bronze medal in World Tennis Tournament