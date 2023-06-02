 LADLI BEHNA YOJANA: CM Chouhan makes door-to-door visit, hands over acceptance letter
LADLI BEHNA YOJANA: CM Chouhan makes door-to-door visit, hands over acceptance letter

Money will be spent on education of daughter, say beneficiaries

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 02, 2023, 01:14 AM IST
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited Durganagar slum of Nevari and handed over the acceptance letters of Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana to women beneficiaries. The beneficiaries will start getting Rs 1000 in their bank account every month from June 10. They will get Rs 12,000 annually.

During the door-to-door visit, the chief minister moved through narrow lanes and spent some time with beneficiaries and their family members.

Chouhan inquired about their children, their studies, husband's work etc. Handing over the acceptance letters of the Ladli Bahna Yojana, the chief minister asked the beneficiaries how they would spend the amount. Most of the women said they would spend the money on their daughter’s education.

The chief minister said that acceptance letters arte being handed over to women at home to save them from the hassle of making rounds of the offices to collect it.

Chouhan personally handed over the letter to Sheetal Mahawar, Sushma Raikwar, Kanti Pal, Sunita Lowanshi and Umaidi Bai.

article-image
