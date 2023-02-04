Ladli Behana Yojana: Applications to be received from International Women’s Day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that applications would be accepted under Ladli Behana Yojana from International Women’s Day. Every month, Rs 1,000 will be transferred into the accounts of poor and middle class women under the scheme.

To identify beneficiaries, applications will be filled from village to wards. Women should use scheme money for betterment of their families.

The chief minister distributed the sanction letters to more than 24.94 lakh beneficiaries of Bhopal, Sagar and Ujjain division under Mukyamantri Jan Seva Abhiyan in Vidisha on Friday. He also transferred Rs 1,465 crore of Mukyamantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana into accounts of 73 lakh farmers.

Talking about Ladli Behna Yojana, he said women would be able to buy milk, vegetable and fruits for their kids with the help of money.

He expressed satisfaction that under Mukyamantri Jan Seva Abhiyan, 83 lakh people had been identified to receive benefits of government schemes. To provide benefits under 38 different government schemes, work to hand over sanction letters is underway in the state.

On Friday, sanction letters were provided to more than 24.94 lakh beneficiaries of Bhopal, Sagar and Ujjain divisions. The work to connect people with schemes would be done under Vikas Yatra starting in state from February 5.

Accusing Congress government of closing public welfare schemes of previous BJP government, Chouhan said government left farmers in debt.

Last year, government deposited Rs 17,140 crore into the accounts of farmers under crop insurance scheme. “CM Janseva Abhiyan camps were conducted to provide benefits of 38 schemes to poor. If anyone has been left out, then he should get his name enlisted during Vikas Yatra, which will commence on February 5,” he said.

Min joins virtually

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar virtually joined the programme and commended efforts of chief minister for taking steps to develop every village. State BJP president VD Sharma said chief minister set up new parameters of development.

