Kuno Palpur Sanctuary; don’t fear cheetahs, officials tell villagers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the cheetah project coming under its lap, Kuno Palpur Sanctuary in Sheopur is working on many fronts. Sanctuary officials are working on a mission mode to create Cheetah Mitra among villagers. In this regard, meetings are being held with villagers and they are being convinced to become Cheetah Mitra.

There are around 45 villages near Kuno Palpur Sanctuary. Under the project, sanctuary officials are visiting villages, holding meetings with villagers, inspiring them to become Cheetah Mitra.

Villagers are being told that cheetahs are not a threat to human beings. Villagers are being convinced that cheetah never attacks human beings and in case it strays in villages, then villagers should immediately inform sanctuary officials who will take immediate action.

(Contributed by Rajan Raikwar)

