Kuno National Park: Drones of 3 companies were tested

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The authorities at Kuno National Park have tested thermal drones of three companies and found the drone of only one company satisfactory. Efforts are underway to purchase modern thermal drone camera from the selected company.

The cost of modern thermal drone camera is between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. Kuno Park has three drones, two of them are for day patrolling and third one that has been borrowed from Sanjay Tiger Reserve has to be returned.

“We have tested thermal drone cameras of three Indian companies. The picture quality of two other companies was found unsatisfactory. Picture quality of drone of third company was satisfactory,” a Kuno Park official said.

The selected company had supplied its products to Defence Research and Development Organisation and to Goa police department. The modern thermal drone camera can cover 5-km area and its battery lasts for 40 minutes.

In coming time, Kuno National Park authorities may also ponder to purchase more drones to strengthen their security arrangements. It is learnt that three teams have been made for drone patrolling at Kuno National Park which works in shifts. The recordings are checked every day. District Forest Officer (DFO) Prakash Kumar Verma said to Free Press that process for purchasing thermal drone camera is under the process.