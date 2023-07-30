Kuno Diaries: Cheetahs Likely To Remain In Enclosures Till Monsoon Ends | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Kuno National Park cheetahs housed inside the enclosures after they were caught from the open jungles are likely to remain inside enclosures for at least the entire monsoon season.

Some of these cheetahs have developed infection around the neck due to radio collar during the rains. The Cheetahs had not shown any such infection during winter and summers.

Sources in the forest department said that it is the cheetah steering committee, which would take the decision of releasing the cheetahs into the open jungles. This decision is not likely to be taken soon and it seems that authorities will wait for the rainy season to end.

The health of the thirteen cheetahs inside enclosures is being monitored regularly and Kuno officials are in touch with experts at South African and Namibian . Meanwhile, the efforts are on to nab and bring the two free-ranging cheetahs Nirvah and Tablisi to enclosure.

A team of nine forest staffers is following their movement. “We are making efforts to catch both cheetahs but we have not succeeded in tranqualising them so far,” said an employee of the Park.

The radio collar of Nirva is not working, the officials however are saying that the Cheetah is being sighted very often so it is not a concern. Recently, Nirva- the South African female Cheetah-had strayed towards the buffer area of the Kuno but later returned inside the main jungle.