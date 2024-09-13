 Kolkata Medico's Rape-Murder: Mamata's Resignation Will Be In Interest Of Nation; Says Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya (WATCH)
"It will be in the interest of the nation and West Bengal if Mamata Banerjee resigns as chief minister. It will also lead to protection of human rights in that state. There is a lot of unconstitutionality prevailing in West Bengal," Vijayvargiya claimed.

PTIUpdated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 05:13 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya | The Statesman

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It will be in the interest of the nation and West Bengal if Mamata Banerjee resigns as chief minister of the eastern state, senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said on Friday.

The TMC government is facing large-scale protests over the brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. Junior doctors have been on 'cease work' since then.

Banerjee on Thursday said she was "ready to resign" for the "sake of people" after protesting junior doctors refused to meet her unless the interaction was live streamed.

Meanwhile, the agitating junior doctors in West Bengal have written to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking their intervention in the impasse.

Copies of the four-page letter written by the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front were also sent to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and Union Health Minister JP Nadda.

