Kolar road project: 2 patwaris injured during stone pelting on anti-encroachment team in Bhopal

Photo grapher

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two patwaris were injured in a clash at Kolar Tiraha (trisection) when a team of Bhopal Municipal Corporation reached there to remove encroachments for construction 16-kilometre six-lane CC road. Patwari Raghvendra Singh and Rajesh Jain were injured in clash, according to district administration officials. Three slums dwellers were handed over to police.

The work of Kolar six-lane project for construction of 16-kilometre long road is underway. Encroachment is being removed from Kolar Tiraha (Kolar Trisection) to Golgaon Trisection.

When anti-encroachment team reached there, scrap vendors, slum dwellers thrashed patwaris and pelted team with stones. In the process, patwaris were injured. Seeing this, Tehsildar Avinash Mishra, who was present on the spot, saved the patwaris and took them to the rest house.

TT Nagar Tehsildar Avinash Mishra said, “Our team had gone to remove the encroachment to clear the way for the construction of 6 -lane road. Scrap vendor confronted our team. In the mean time, more slums dwellers assembled. It led to clash with patwaris. Two patwaris Raghvendra Singh and Rajesh Jain were injured. We have reported it to police.”

Read Also Bhopal: Five arrested for stabbing man over enmity