Knee Issues Among Farmers On Rise In Rural Belt: Medicos

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Knee and joint problems are on rise among farmers in rural areas as physical activity has been drastically reduced due to mechanized farming.

Earlier, the farmers were quite active and mobile as the agricultural practices were done manually but now this has been replaced by machinery and tools. The people in the rural belt, specially farmers, are complaining of knee and joint pain.

National Medicos Organization (NMO) in association with AIIMS doctors is going to organise health camps in 120 villages in Jhabua districts on June 30 and July 1. In the two-day health camps the doctors will examine the forest dwellers and look into their health issues. Medical teams comprising 60 doctors will cover villages for two days in Jhabua district.

Dr Anjeev Kumar Chaurasia, president MP-CG National Medicos Organization, said the farmers were physically active and mobile as all the farming procedures were done manually.

“With the advancement of technology, use of machinery and tools has cut down the physical activities of farmers. Now harvesting and other agricultural processes have been mechanized. Cases of knee and joint pain among farmers are coming up. So our main objective is to look into the medical issues in rural areas and chalk out a plan to ensure better medical facilities. ”

Besides, anemia is one of the most serious issues of the rural populace, especially women, said NMO doctors. The doctors will raise awareness about health and hygiene, especially oral hygiene and anemia.

Betul and Harda will be next on the list as people of these areas have been diagnosed with sickle cell anemia.

