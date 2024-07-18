Kinnar Arrested For Giving ‘Supari’ Of Rival Trans Woman In MP’s Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A transgender woman (or a kinnar) was arrested on Thursday for allegedly giving another trans woman’s ‘supari’ over a territorial fight in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior. The accused identified as Palak, gave Rs 5 lakh contract to a bouncer to kill her rival Sonam.

Notably, the two kinnar groups were engaged in a fight, with each claiming their control over a residential area for collecting alms. Police are currently interrogating Palak to gather more details about the murder plot and her involvement in the ongoing territorial dispute between the transgender groups.

According to information, the incident dates back to May 18th, when a transgender woman named Sonam was shot at in Indira Nagar, Hazira police station area. The entire incident was captured on CCTV, which aided the police in their investigation.

The Superintendent of Police had directed the Hazira police station to expedite the arrest of the culprits. Consequently, three accused were arrested earlier with the weapons and motorcycle used in the crime. However, Palak remained on the run until she was finally apprehended from Devpuri Baba Temple in Morena district.

Ongoing feud led to murder

Sonam Kinnar, the complainant residing near Miyaji's Mosque in Gwalior, had been targeted by Palak, who offered 5 lakh rupees to her bouncer Kalu Yadav to eliminate Sonam. Kalu Yadav, along with his associates Vijay Bhadauria, Raj Batham, and Keshav Yadav, executed the attack near Sandeep School in Indira Nagar on May 18th.

This attack was rooted in an ongoing dispute between two groups of transgenders over territories for collecting alms (badhai).