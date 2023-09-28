Kin Attack 2, Flee In MP's Bhopal

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were wounded after their relative attacked them with sharp-edged weapons on Wednesday night, the police said. The accused are on the run, police said.

According to Nishatpura police station house officer (SHO) Rupesh Dubey, complainant Amaan Khan (26) is a resident of Gandhi Nagar. On Wednesday night, he visited his aunt Farhat’s house with his friend Samiuddin. The duo was having dinner at Farhat’s house, when her relatives Wasid, Ayaan and Faizan, residing adjacent to her residence, raised ruckus outside her house.

They damaged Amaan’s bike. When Farhat tried to pacify them, they hit her head with a rod. When Amaan and Samiuddin intervened, they attacked the duo with sharp-edged weapons. Amaan received wounds on his back, while Samiuddin on his left hand and fingers. The accused fled after this while the injured approached police.

The police registered a case after rushing them to hospital and recording their statements. Efforts are underway to arrest the accused.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)