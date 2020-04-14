Kids trouble kin as Kinder Joy and Chocochips missing amid lockdown

BHOPAL: Lockdown is not only a challenge for adults; children are witnessing the repercussions equally. With supply of essential commodities only, kids’ products have gone missing from the market.

“We have had a routine. When I used to bring back my daughter from school, buying her a chocochip was a must. Now that schools are closed, my daughter Anshika enjoyed for a day or two but now she has started demanding her share of chocochip,” said Pooja, mother of two school going children.

It is really a challenge to make the children understand about complete lockdown and spread of corona virus. Most of the time they accuse parents of making excuses as they do not want their children to eat chocochips, she added.

Sadhna Pandey too comes up with similar complaint. Her son Yash is used to chocolates every day. In the beginning, there were some chocolates in the fridge but soon the quota exhausted and now it is hard to pacify the children.

“We are more focused on supply of essential items meant for survival. We are keeping stock of those items only. Chocolates, wafers, chips etc are not being supplied by the wholesalers as they are also focusing on essential items only,’ said Sanjay Boolchandani, a shop owner.

Most of the kids are heavily dependent on items like chocolates, toffees, biscuits, potato chips etc besides milk and usual diet for children, said Savita, dealing with nutritional needs of children.

Lockdown as also affected supply of other children products like milk powder, horlicks, children diapers etc.

District administration official said that after a fortnight of lockdown, transporters have been given permission for movement of trucks. It is expected that within a week normal supply of all products will resume and children needs will also be taken care of.