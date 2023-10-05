 Khelo MP Youth Games: Courageous Chetna Overcomes Adversity To Pursue Her Football Dreams
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalKhelo MP Youth Games: Courageous Chetna Overcomes Adversity To Pursue Her Football Dreams

Khelo MP Youth Games: Courageous Chetna Overcomes Adversity To Pursue Her Football Dreams

Her life has been far from easy. She lost her parents at a young age and now lives with her grandparents, a big brother who offers no support, and a physically challenged little sister.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 05, 2023, 12:24 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chetna Maru, a resilient 17-year-old girl hailing from the small town of Sardarpur, has defied all odds to participate in the Khelo MP Youth Games for football.

Chetna, a goalkeeper from team Sardarpur participated in the Khelo MP Youth Games 2023, although her team couldn’t make it into the semi-finals, they lost to Shahdol but their story serves as a beacon of hope for young individuals facing adversity.

Her life has been far from easy. She lost her parents at a young age and now lives with her grandparents, a big brother who offers no support, and a physically challenged little sister. She started playing football at the tender age of 14. “My only dream in life is to play for India,” said Chetna while talking to Free Press. She also revealed that her family is constantly forcing her to get married and was also firmly against her participation in the games and tried to prevent her from leaving home.

However, fuelled by her passion for the sport and the unwavering support of her coach Sunita, Chetna managed to break free from these shackles and make her way to the tournament.

Read Also
Bhopal: Global Skills Park Will Be A New Revolution, CM Chouhan
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Woman Dies After Brick Falls On Her Head In Satna, Kin Demand Compensation By Placing Her Body...

MP: Woman Dies After Brick Falls On Her Head In Satna, Kin Demand Compensation By Placing Her Body...

Madhya Pradesh: Fight Is Against Injustice, Says Deputy Collector Nisha Bangre

Madhya Pradesh: Fight Is Against Injustice, Says Deputy Collector Nisha Bangre

Bhopal Land Scam: Wives Of IAS, IRS Among 7 Booked

Bhopal Land Scam: Wives Of IAS, IRS Among 7 Booked

MP: Govt Amends Civil Services Rules To Provide 35% Reservation To Women

MP: Govt Amends Civil Services Rules To Provide 35% Reservation To Women

Bhopal: 19 IFS Officers Transferred

Bhopal: 19 IFS Officers Transferred