Khelo India Youth Games: Mascot, anthem, torch to be unveiled today

Khelo India Games logo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Nishit Pramanik will unveil the mascot, anthem and torch of fifth Khelo India Youth Games 2022 at Shaurya Smarak on Saturday evening. Sports Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia will be present on this occasion.

There is curiosity among people about the mascot of Khelo India Games 2022, which will start from January 30 and continue till February 11. Most people are anticipating that cheetahs, which were brought from Namibia to Kuno National Park, could be the mascot of Khelo India as they are a matter of pride for Madhya Pradesh and India.

6,000 sportsmen, 8 cities

Under Khelo India Youth Games, sports competitions will be held in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat, Khargone (Maheshwar). Cycling will be held in Delhi. About 6,000 sportspersons will participate at 23 venues.

It is for the first time that kayaking, canoeing, canoe slalom will be the part of Khelo India Youth Games. In all, 303 international and 1089 Indian officials will be part of mega event. About 2,000 volunteers have been deployed at different game venues.