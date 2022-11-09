Khelo India Youth Games 2022: 400 MP players to take part

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 400 athletes will participate from Madhya Pradesh in Khelo India Youth Games 2022. It will be organised in eight cities of state from January 31 next year. It will be organised in eight cities of MP from January 31 next year. It is for the first time that players from state will take part in every sport.

"We are hosting Youth Games so that our athletes can participate in every sport," MP Sports and Youth Welfare Joint Director BS Yadav said.

According to Yadav, 400 players will participate from Madhya Pradesh. “We wanted all our athletes to participate in every discipline, we wanted maximum participation of MP athletes in every event, therefore, we are hosting Khelo India Games in Madhya Pradesh."

Sports Authority of India Director General Sandip Pradhan will have a meeting with Madhya Pradesh Sports and Youth Welfare Department officials regarding schedule of different disciplines. Though the venues have been decided, schedule remains to be ascertained.

It will have 27 sports competitions, 12 of them will be organised in Bhopal, including athletics, shooting, canoeing, and rowing. Most sports disciplines are organised in different centres of MP State Academy except judo and volleyball, which SAI, Bhopal, will host.

Water sports are being included for the first time in the history of Khelo India Games, which will feature a mix of Olympic, non-Olympic, and traditional sports like mallakhamba.