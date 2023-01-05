Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Three pistol shooters to represent MP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three pistol shooters have been selected to represent Madhya Pradesh in the upcoming Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2022, to be held in eight cities in the state from January 31 to February 11.

Madhya Pradesh athletes from various disciplines are currently competing in trials to get a berth in the KIYG 2022. During the ongoing trials, three pistol shooters have been selected. Two of the shooters, Nancy Solanki and Yug Pratap Singh Rathore from Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy have been selected to represent the state.

Along with Yug and Nancy, Indore shooter Vedansh Singh has been chosen to be a part of Madhya Pradesh shooting contingent.

Read Also Bhopal: Allegations made against Transport Minister in Man Singh missing case