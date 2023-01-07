Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Leap of Asha

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan unveiled the Khelo India Youth Games -KIYG 2022 -mascot female cheetah "Asha," the theme song "Hindustan ka Dil Dhadka do," and the country’s first smart torch "Amarkantak" on Saturday at Shaurya Smarak.

The laser and drone show reflected Hindustan and the country’s heart in the sky as it showcased India’s map, Khelo India logo, running cheetah and Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga. Mandira Bedi was the host of the event.

