Khelo India Dus ka Dum: State had highest number of participants

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Khelo India Dus ka Dum event, which was held pan-India from March 10 to 31, in commemoration of International Women’s Day 2023, saw participation of over 1,000 girls from all over the country in over 1,500 sports events. Madhya Pradesh sent 30,975 athletes who competed in 580 events. Khelo India Dus ka Dum was inaugurated by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur at JLN Stadium on March 10.

Madhya Pradesh is followed by Andhra Pradesh, which saw total participation of 17,011 women athletes in 150 events. On social media, Khelo India Dus ka Dum made massive impression. The total reach was 140 million and the total number of interactions during the course of the event reached over 1.4 million.

The Khelo India Women’s League was held in more than 50 cities located across 27 different states and UTs. Multiple national records have also been set during various stages of the league.