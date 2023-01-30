Khelo India 2022: Volleyball competitions begin at SAI; Host Madhya Pradesh loses first match in both mens’ and womens’ category

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There was something different in the aura of Bhopal on Monday. As on a bright and sunny day, Sports Authority of India, Bhopal.

Players from different states looked their opponents in the eye here. Some won the first match, some lost, but it was the spirit of sports that maintained a positive environment among young athletes.

The volleyball players enticed the spectators with strong serves, continuous smashes, and great enthusiasm and impactful cheers.

On the first day, there were four matches in both the men's and women's categories. In the men's category, the matches that were played were among Gujarat v/s Delhi, Tamil Nadu v/s Madhya Pradesh, Haryana v/s Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan v/s Himachal Pradesh.

In the women's category, the matches that were scheduled for day 1 were: Haryana vs. Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal vs. Karnataka, Tamil Nadu vs. Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat vs. Kerala.

Madhya Pradesh’s men's team kicked off with a good start in the first round but lost their rhythm in the second round. They tried to catch up in the third round, but it was too late, and they lost their first match against Tamil Nadu by 3-0. But MP still has a chance to recover and win in the upcoming matches.

Madhya Pradesh womens’ team lost by 3-0 against Tamil Nadu.

Here are the results:

In the boys’ category

Gujarat beat Delhi by 3-0.

Tamil Nadu beat Madhya Pradesh 3-0.

In the girls’ category

Haryana won 3-2 over Uttar Pradesh.

West Bengal beat Karnataka 3-0.

Tamil Nadu defeated MP by 3-0.

