Khelo India 2022: Vedaant Madhavan swims his way to 7 medals

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Swimmer Vedaant Madhavan, son of Ranganathan Madhavan (film actor R Madhavan), shone in the swimming events of Khelo India Youth Games 2022, which concluded in Bhopal on February 11. National record-holder swimmer Vedaant created waves as he won 7 medals including 5 gold and two silver in team and individual events. Madhavan congratulated his son Vedaant and Maharashtra swimmer Apeksha Fernandes for their brilliant performance at Khelo India Youth Games 2022. "VERY grateful & humbled by the performances of Apeksha Fernandes for winning 6 golds, 1 silver, and a national record, and Vedaant Madhavan for winning (5 golds, 2 silvers),” R Madhavan tweeted.

