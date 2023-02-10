Khelo India 2022: Tribal kids turn STF jawan’s dream into reality

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An STF jawan from Uttar Pradesh set up a Mallakhamb academy in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh, to train tribal children. His efforts are paying off in terms of medals. The academy has ten children participating in Mallakhamb.

Using the spirit of sports, Manoj Prasad, a resident of Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh and working as a constable in the Special Task Force (STF) in Chhattisgarh, is trying to bring many tribal children into the mainstream in Narayanpur district.

Manoj has chosen Mallakhamb as a means for this noble cause, which has resulted in 10 of these kids whom he has trained reaching Ujjain to participate in the Mallakhamb events in the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG), 2022 in Madhya Pradesh as a part of Team Chhattisgarh.

Out of the 12 members of the Chhattisgarh Mallakhamb team in Ujjain, 10 are from the Narayanpur tribal area and belong to the Abujhmad Mallakhamb Academy, which is run by Manoj. Among the boys, Rakesh Varda won a bronze in the individual all-around event on Wednesday. Not only this, the Chhattisgarh team also secured the third position in the boys' and girls' team events.

Apart from Rakesh, Manu Dhruv, MonuNetam, Shyamlal Potai, and Santosh Soori are members of the boys' team and Sarita Poyam, Durgeshwari Kumeti, Santaya Potai, Jayanthi Kachalam and Himanshi Usendi are members of the girls' team. All of them are children of daily wage labourers or unemployed tribals, but due to Abujhmad Malkhamb Academy, they are not only competing across the country but also winning medals.

Seeing the dedication of Manoj, the government of Chhattisgarh has removed him from the STF and posted him in Narayanpur district headquarters forever, so that he can educate and train these youths. Manoj said, ‘Many children of my academy have been selected in the Indian Army this year.’

Rakesh, a trainee of Manoj, has registered his name in the India Book of Records by standing on the Mallakhamb for one minute and five seconds in the National Handstand Mallakhamb Competition.