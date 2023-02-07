Khelo India 2022: Sports in my blood, says Prithvi Singh Cheema

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Champions have too many things in common. It can be their upbringing or genes. However, having whole family involved in sports is unique. Prithvi Singh Cheema, 15, a native of Punjab who is competing in rowing in Khelo India Games 2022 that began on Tuesday on Upper Lake, comes from a family sportspersons that include his mother, father and brother.

Prithvi's mother Kamala Cheema was the captain of Indian hockey team that won medal at Asian Games long ago. His father Gurjinder Singh Cheema is the coach of Punjab rowing team. His brother had won silver medal in rowing at Asian Games.

When questioned about the pressure of coming from a family of successful sportspersons, Prithvi said, "It's for sure a pressure since my family has set the bars pretty high for me, but it's more of motivation to push myself to do better."

He got into water sports at the age of 5 and since then, he has won numerous medals including two gold at the fifth national indoor rowing championship and a bronze at the 23rd sub-junior national championship. "I aim to bring home the first Olympic medal in rowing along with winning more national and international gold medals," he said.

Cheema tried horse riding, archery and hockey earlier. "Since my mother played hockey, I began with it, but I got hit by the ball when I was a kid, so I gave up because of the fear. I chose rowing because it's unpredictable, which thrills me, and since my father was my coach and my brother practises with me, it is easy to train with them."

Punjab rowers: Gursewak Singh, Malak Singh Sidhu, Jaskaran Dhaliwal, Sangam Saharan,Adeshpartap Singh Sandhu and Gursewak Singh.

