Khelo India 2022: Olympian shooter’s son Adriyan Karmakar wins gold medal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): His father missed an Olympic bronze medal in the 50-metre rifle prone event in London in 2012 but 17-year-old Adriyan Karmakar is determined to win Olympic medal that his father Joydeep Karmakar missed. Adriyan won gold medal at Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy in Bhopal on Sunday in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) boys competition at Khelo India Youth Games 2022. He got the better of Rajasthan’s Manvendra Singh Shekhawat 16-12. “The competition was less of a challenge today,” he gushed after the competition ended.

“As circumstances presented themselves, I arrived at the range on a tractor and made it just two minutes before reporting time,” he added. Speaking about the pressure of being the son of an accomplished rifle shooter, Adriyan said, “Yes, pressure will be there but I have grown used to it. I now know how to separate my game from what people say. When I focus on my shooting, I try to cut off from the real world,’’ Adriyan added. Adriyan was barely seven when Joydeep won a silver medal at 2010 ISSF World Cup, missed bronze medal in the Olympic. Joydeep’s saga surfaces during every Olympic event as one of India’s memorable fourth place heartbreaks but he had moved on to becoming country’s shooting coaches. Looking ahead, Adriyan said his immediate goal is to earn a place in the national team for the Junior World Cup and strive for medals at international contests.

