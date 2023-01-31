Khelo India 2022: MPTDC offers discounts to KIYG winners for stay in its hotels

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (MPTDC) will provide gift hampers to all the winners of gold, silver and bronze medals under Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG).

Managing Director S Vishwanathan said that each winner would be given publicity bag and gift voucher of the corporation.

In the gift voucher, gold medalists will be given a 50% flat discount on a triple sharing basis with all meals in any hotels or resorts of MPTDC for stay along with their parents, whereas a 40% flat discount will be offered to silver medal winners for two nights and three-day stay along with their parents.

A 30% flat discount coupon will be offered to bronze medallists for two nights and three-day stay along with their parents. The gift coupon will be non-transferable and valid till August 31, he said.

