e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalKhelo India 2022: MPTDC offers discounts to KIYG winners for stay in its hotels

Khelo India 2022: MPTDC offers discounts to KIYG winners for stay in its hotels

Gold, silver, bronze medallists can put up with parents

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 09:59 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (MPTDC) will provide gift hampers to all the winners of gold, silver and bronze medals under Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG).

Managing Director S Vishwanathan said that each winner would be given publicity bag and gift voucher of the corporation.

In the gift voucher, gold medalists will be given a 50% flat discount on a triple sharing basis with all meals in any hotels or resorts of MPTDC for stay along with their parents, whereas a 40% flat discount will be offered to silver medal winners for two nights and three-day stay along with their parents.

A 30% flat discount coupon will be offered to bronze medallists for two nights and three-day stay along with their parents. The gift coupon will be non-transferable and valid till August 31, he said.

Read Also
Bhopal: Polytechnic college lecturer tries to ‘run over’ Pharmacy HoD
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tells collectors to be careful about their image, active on social...

Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tells collectors to be careful about their image, active on social...

Madhya Pradesh: CM Rise School to provide all facilities to students, says Revenue and Transport...

Madhya Pradesh: CM Rise School to provide all facilities to students, says Revenue and Transport...

Madhya Pradesh: Three-year-old girl cured of heart ailment through Bal Hriday Yojana in Seoni Malwa

Madhya Pradesh: Three-year-old girl cured of heart ailment through Bal Hriday Yojana in Seoni Malwa

Madhya Pradesh: Engine of Sukhoi-30 found in Pahargarh in ditch

Madhya Pradesh: Engine of Sukhoi-30 found in Pahargarh in ditch

Bhopal: Legalise residential colonies, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: Legalise residential colonies, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan