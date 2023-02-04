Khelo India 2022: MP athletes win 17 medals, falling to third place with 42 medals

Khelo India | Photo: Twitter/ Khelo India

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On the sixth day of the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games 2022, athletes from Madhya Pradesh won 17 medals in different sports disciplines, including three gold, five silver, and nine bronze medals.

With 17 medals added to the bag, MP falls to third place with 42 medals, including 17 gold, 12 silver, and 13 bronze medals in different sports disciplines.

In the sports events like boxing and athletics that were organised in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh won a total of eight medals.

Boxing

In boxing events that concluded in Tatya Tope Stadium on Saturday, boxers from Madhya Pradesh won 13 medals, including two golds, four silvers, and seven bronzes. Haryana became the overall champion, and Madhya Pradesh stood second in boxing.

Boxer Malika won the first gold in boxing for Madhya Pradesh in the 48 kg weight category of women’s boxing. MP boxer Malika defeated Bhawna Sharma from Haryana by 5-0 and won the bout in the 48 kg weight category. Yogeshwar Dutt of MP won gold against Manipur by 5-0.

Ayush Yadav from MP lost the final bout against Deepak from Haryana and won silver for the state. Deepak from Haryana won the gold. Vinti from MP lost the final bout against Haryana and won silver for the state.

Athletics

Madhya Pradesh athlete won a gold medal in athletics event girls’ 3000m Run with a timing of 10:04.29 minutes. Srushti Shridhar Redeka from Maharashtra with a timing of 10:08.083 minutes stood second, and Vanshika from Haryana with a timing of 10:11.19 minutes stood third.