Khelo India 2022: Hunger for gold remains unsatisfied as Gujarat runner wins bronze again

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Though the international middle distance runner Laxita Vinod Sandilea from Vadodara had planned to win gold medal, which she missed in previous editions of Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG), her hunger for gold medal remained unsatisfied as she won bronze in 1500m race in Bhopal in fifth edition of KIYG 2022.

On Sunday, she couldn’t lay her hands on gold medal as Asha Kiran Barla from Jharkhand proved too strong.

During school days, Laxita Vinod Sandilea took up hockey but quit within 12 months as school officials didn’t support it and she couldn’t play in state competition. “That was the time I disliked team games. So, I switched to running as it was an individual event,” Laxita recalled.

Her first track experience was in 2018 Youth Games in Gujarat where she won gold medal. Since then, there has been no looking back. She has been constantly winning medals in her age group.

Last year, she qualified for 2022 World Athletics U-20 Championships held in Colombia. Due to delay in visa and extended journey to South America, she couldn’t deliver. “Jetlag was no excuse, but my legs didn’t move. I finished seventh and was out of competition,” Laxita added.

This year, she has set sights on Asian Junior Athletics Championships. “Khelo India Youth Games in Bhopal was my first race of 2023. With more speed sessions, I hope to improve my performance,” she said.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)