Khelo India 2022: Day 9; State athletes win 3 medals, MP second in tally with 59 medals

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh athletes won three medals including two gold and one bronze, on day nine of Khelo India Youth Games 2022 on Tuesday. With three medals added to the bag, Madhya Pradesh stands second on the medal count with 59 medals including 25 gold, 13 silver, and 21 bronze.

Swimming

Madhya Pradesh swimmers failed to win medals on day one of swimming competitions at Khelo India Youth Games 2022, which began in Prakash Taran Pushkar on Tuesday.

Here are results:

Men, 200m Freestyle

Winner’s Name

State

Timing

Vedaant Madhavan (Gold)

Maharashtra

1:55.39 minutes

Devansh Parmar (Silver)

Gujarat

1:55.75 minutes

Yug Chelani (Bronze)

Rajasthan

1:55.95 minutes

Women, 200m Freestyle

Winner’s Name

State

Timing

Hashika Ramachandra (Gold)

Karnataka

2:10.20 minutes

Dhinidhi Desinghu (Silver)

Karnataka

2:10.51 minutes

Shakthi B (Bronze)

Tamil Nadu

2:13.10 minutes

Men, 100m Breaststroke

Winner’s Name

State

Timing

Abhinandan Khandelwal (Gold)

Rajasthan

1:05.82 minutes

Jashua Thomas (Silver)

Tamil Nadu

1:06.13 minutes

Arjunveer Gupta (Bronze)

Maharashtra

1:07.29 minutes

Women, 100m Breaststroke

Winner’s Name

State

Timing

Apeksha Fernandes (Gold)

Maharashtra

1:13.87 minutes

Manavi Varma (Silver)

Karnataka

1:15.71 minutes

S Lakshya (Bronze)

Karnataka

1:15.96 minutes

Slalom

In slalom, MP wins all 4 gold medals

Madhya Pradesh again won two gold medals in both categories on the second day of the canoe slalom competitions held in Maheshwar. Vishal Verma, a farmer's son from Shikarpur village in Sehore district, won gold medal.

MP’s Asian Games bronze medallist Bhumi clinched the gold medal in slalom. With these two gold medals in kitty, MP took all four gold medals.

Fencing

MP fencer Ustatt Singh won bronze medal in the foil event.