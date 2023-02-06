Khelo India 2022: Day 7, MP clinch 9 medals, stand third on medal tally with 53 medals

FP Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh clinched nine medals, including three gold, one silver, and five bronze, in different disciplines on the seventh day of the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 on Sunday. With nine medals in the kitty, MP stands third on the medal tally with 53 medals, including 21 gold, 13 silver, and 19 bronze. On seventh day, only two sporting events were organised in Bhopal - athletics and shooting. In athletics MP athletes won five medals including two gold and three bronze. In shooting, MP shooters won one bronze.

Athletics

MP won over all championship trophy The athletics events concluded with five new under-18 national records in different disciplines at Tatya Tope stadium on Sunday.

The exciting part is Madhya Pradesh athlete Dev Meena created one of the five national records in pole vault on his home soil. The men's team of Madhya Pradesh won overall championship trophy. Haryana came second and Uttar Pradesh came third. Maharashtra won the women's team championship trophy. Haryana stood second, and Madhya Pradesh stood third overall. Ajit Kumar of MP won gold in steeple chase 2000 m, while Shivkanya won gold in 200 m race.

Along with this, Madhya Pradesh won 14 medals including six gold, four silver, and four bronze. Rajasthan shot putter Siddharth Choudhary turned heads when he created a national record with 21.04 metres. Shooting In shooting, Madhya Pradesh only won bronze medal on Sunday at Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy, Bhopal. Nancy Solanki and Yug Pratap Singh of the Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy won a bronze medal in the mixed team event of 10-metre air pistol.

