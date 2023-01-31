e-Paper Get App
Khelo India 2022: Budget does not stop you from dreaming; UP’s kayaking athletes on financial struggles

Meet Nandini, 17, the daughter of a tempo trolley driver. Aditi Sodhiya, 15, is daughter of e-rickshaw driver while Aanchal Sonker, 17, is a daughter of a small tea stall owner.

Minal TomarUpdated: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 09:38 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To turn dreams into reality, one does not require money but a little effort and passion. This is what three members of the kayaking team from Uttar Pradesh, taking part in Khelo India Youth Games 2022 in Bhopal, told Free Press. The team members come from families who cannot afford to buy equipment required for kayaking.

Defying financial odds, they are determined to make a career in kayaking and canoeing, which are expensive sports as a single paddle costs up to Rs 50,000, which, according to them, is much more than what their family earns in a month.

When asked how do they manage kayaking and canoeing despite financial constraints, they said, "Sapne budget dekhkar nahi aate." (dreams don’t see budget) "This sport enticed us in a way that now we are ready to give it our all. And when you really desire something from the heart, whole universe helps you to achieve it."

"Our coach is one of the reasons why we could survive ourselves in this sport. He supports us in every way, and we are certain that one day we will play for our country too," they added.

This is their first participation in Khelo India Youth Games as water sports including canoe slalom, kayaking, canoeing, and rowing have been included for the first time in the Khelo India Youth Games in 2022.

article-image

