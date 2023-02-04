Khelo India 2022: Boxing matches conclude, Madhya Pradesh contestants win 13 medals

e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh pugilist won gold medal for the state in 48 kg weight category of women’s boxing

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, February 04, 2023, 02:52 PM IST
article-image
Malika |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MP's Boxer Malika won first gold medal in boxing for Madhya Pradesh in ongoing Khelo India Youth Games 2022. Boxers from different states contested for gold and silver medals on Saturday with Boxing competitions concluding at Tatya Tope Stadium in Bhopal.

MP boxer Malika won gold medal in 48 kg weight category

Madhya Pradesh pugilist won gold medal for the state in 48 kg weight category of women’s boxing. MP boxer Malika defeated Bhawna Sharma from Haryana by 5-0 and won the competition in the 48 kg weight category.

Yogeshwar Dutt

Yogeshwar Dutt |

Yogeshwar Dutt won gold against his Manipur counterpart

In another match, Yogeshwar Dutt from Madhya Pradesh won gold against a boxer from Manipur by 5-0. In addition to these, Madhya Pradesh contestants won four silver and seven bronze medals in the ongoing competition.

article-image

