 ‘Khela’ In Satna Municipal Corporation! ‘Missing’ Congress Councillor Maya Kaul Joins BJP As Congress Plans No-Confidence Motions Against Speaker
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal‘Khela’ In Satna Municipal Corporation! ‘Missing’ Congress Councillor Maya Kaul Joins BJP As Congress Plans No-Confidence Motions Against Speaker

‘Khela’ In Satna Municipal Corporation! ‘Missing’ Congress Councillor Maya Kaul Joins BJP As Congress Plans No-Confidence Motions Against Speaker

It was reported that Maya Kaul went to purchase the vegetables on September 10. When she didn’t return back, the family started looking for her.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 02:13 PM IST
article-image
BJP State President VD Sharma welcomed MP Congress Councilor Maya Kaul Of Satna Municipal Corporation to BJP |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Missing’ Congress councillor of Satna Municipal Corporation Maya Kaul has joined BJP in state capital Bhopal on Thursday. The BJP State President VD Sharma welcomed her in the party. 

According to information, the Congress Party submitted the memorandum of no-confidence motion against BJP Municipal Corporation Speaker Rajesh Chaturvedi to Collector Anurag Verma on September 9. Next day, Maya Kaul, the tribal woman councillor of Ward No. 12, went missing from the vegetable market.

It was reported that Maya Kaul went to purchase the vegetables on September 10. When she didn’t return back, the family started looking for her. The family even asked the Congress party workers and they informed her family that they had no clue about it.

Read Also
5 Of A Family Die After Wall Of 400-Years-Old Rajgarh Fort Collapses In Madhya Pradesh's Datia,...
article-image

After this, all the Congress leaders reached Kolgawa police station and started a protest  under the leadership of MLA Siddharth Kushwaha. The Congress workers demand that the councilor should be searched as soon as possible. 

FPJ Shorts
'Most Designer Outfits Are Unwearable': Zeenat Aman Reveals Her Take On High Fashion
'Most Designer Outfits Are Unwearable': Zeenat Aman Reveals Her Take On High Fashion
PM E-DRIVE: Narendra Modi Cabinet Replaces FAME Scheme For Electric Vehicles; Know How To Avail New Subsidy On EV
PM E-DRIVE: Narendra Modi Cabinet Replaces FAME Scheme For Electric Vehicles; Know How To Avail New Subsidy On EV
Shocking Video: Puppies Emerge Out From Pregnant Street Dog’s Stomach After Being Crushed To Death By Drunk Bus Driver In UP’s Kanpur
Shocking Video: Puppies Emerge Out From Pregnant Street Dog’s Stomach After Being Crushed To Death By Drunk Bus Driver In UP’s Kanpur
DU UG Admission 2024: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Announced; Check Here
DU UG Admission 2024: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Announced; Check Here

The police registered a case and started the investigation. The police then tracked all the CCTV cameras. 

Read Also
Major Crackdown: Over 1,000 kg Adulterated Ghee Seized, Sanchi To Lodge FIR
article-image

It was after 3 days of drama, Kaul joined the saffron party, giving a jolt to the Congress. President VD Sharma got her the membership of the party and welcomed her in the party. 

Earlier, Archana Anil Gupta, former councilor Engineer KL Yadav and Anil Gupta took membership of BJP.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Khela’ In Satna Municipal Corporation! ‘Missing’ Congress Councillor Maya Kaul Joins BJP As...

‘Khela’ In Satna Municipal Corporation! ‘Missing’ Congress Councillor Maya Kaul Joins BJP As...

MP Shocker: Gun Battle Between Hospital Owners In Gwalior; 1 Admitted, Others On Run

MP Shocker: Gun Battle Between Hospital Owners In Gwalior; 1 Admitted, Others On Run

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Calls Urgent Meeting At CM House In Bhopal To Review Operations Amid...

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Calls Urgent Meeting At CM House In Bhopal To Review Operations Amid...

MP September 12 Weather Update: Heavy Rains Lash State; Schools Closed; Flood Alerts Issued For...

MP September 12 Weather Update: Heavy Rains Lash State; Schools Closed; Flood Alerts Issued For...

MP State Election Commission Successfully Conducts Paperless Voting Process For First Time In...

MP State Election Commission Successfully Conducts Paperless Voting Process For First Time In...