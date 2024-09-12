‘Khela’ In Satna Municipal Corporation! ‘Missing’ Congress Councillor Maya Kaul Joins BJP As Congress Plans No-Confidence Motions Against Speaker

BJP State President VD Sharma welcomed MP Congress Councilor Maya Kaul Of Satna Municipal Corporation to BJP |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Missing’ Congress councillor of Satna Municipal Corporation Maya Kaul has joined BJP in state capital Bhopal on Thursday. The BJP State President VD Sharma welcomed her in the party.

According to information, the Congress Party submitted the memorandum of no-confidence motion against BJP Municipal Corporation Speaker Rajesh Chaturvedi to Collector Anurag Verma on September 9. Next day, Maya Kaul, the tribal woman councillor of Ward No. 12, went missing from the vegetable market.

It was reported that Maya Kaul went to purchase the vegetables on September 10. When she didn’t return back, the family started looking for her. The family even asked the Congress party workers and they informed her family that they had no clue about it.

After this, all the Congress leaders reached Kolgawa police station and started a protest under the leadership of MLA Siddharth Kushwaha. The Congress workers demand that the councilor should be searched as soon as possible.

The police registered a case and started the investigation. The police then tracked all the CCTV cameras.

It was after 3 days of drama, Kaul joined the saffron party, giving a jolt to the Congress. President VD Sharma got her the membership of the party and welcomed her in the party.

Earlier, Archana Anil Gupta, former councilor Engineer KL Yadav and Anil Gupta took membership of BJP.